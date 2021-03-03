Voyagers sci-fi movie premiers April 9th 2021

Lionsgate Movies has released a new teaser trailer for the new science-fiction movie Voyages, which will be premiering in theatres next month and available to watch from April 9, 2021. The Voyagers film stars Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell, Madison Hu, and Colin Farrell.

“With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power.”

Source : Lionsgate

