Vortex spinning top helps focus, mindfulness and more

If you are searching for a small totem to help you focus and achieve a sense of mindfulness, the Vortex spinning top may be worth more investigation. Created by a small team of design is based in London the Vortex can be spun inverted and can be used to reduce anxiety, improve your memory, help you focus and even uplift your mood. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

The Vortex spinning top is now available to purchase from Indiegogo with a 50% discount to early bird backers and worldwide shipping is expected to commence during March 2020.

“We’re a team of three designers and too often we realised we weren’t giving ourselves any time out from work. We’re the generation that’s overworked to the brink with deadlines, meetings and targets to hit and so, we just wanted something that would let us put it all on pause for just a minute.Think back to the time when you’re at the checkout and fumbling to put all the coins and cash away, if you had a minute where everything just paused, the relief that comes with it is like nothing else. Now apply that to your work, life and everything else you have going on.”

“Oftentimes, that moment to breathe is all you need to help you refocus and get your attention back. A moment of tranquility in the palm of your hand.This is what we set out to achieve. The Vortex fits any size of fingers, from small children (while supervised) to the biggest of adults. We all need to take a moment to just detract ourselves from the stressors of daily life.”

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals