VOOK E-trike electric trike

If you are searching for a fast alternative to an electric scooter or bike you might be interested in this awesome electric trike. Capable of providing up to 180 km or 110 miles on a single charge the VOOK E-trike is capable of covering 100m in just seven seconds. In the realm of electric mobility, a new player has emerged that promises to redefine the commuting experience. The VOOK E-trike, an electric trike that combines performance, style, and comfort, is set to revolutionize the way we travel.

The VOOK E-trike is not just about getting you from point A to point B. It’s about transforming your journey into an adventure. With its emphasis on comfort, ultra-long range, performance, and advanced safety features, VOOK is here to provide the smoothest yet most exciting ride of your life.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $1500 or £1180 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the average retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the VOOK E-trike is its unbeatable range. Capable of covering up to 110 miles (180km) on a single charge, this electric trike allows for longer and further rides with less frequent charging. Whether you’re commuting to work or exploring your surroundings, VOOK has the power to get you there.

But it’s not just about distance. The VOOK E-trike is a beast on the road, boasting an impressive combined motor power output of 3,000W nominal / 6,000W peak and 145 Nm of torque. This translates into lightning-fast acceleration, with the trike capable of covering 100 meters in just seven seconds. Depending on the mode you choose – Safe, Eco, Sport, or Boost – you can reach speeds of up to 40 mph (65 km/h).

VOOK believes that performance and style should go hand in hand. That’s why they’ve designed their trike to make a statement. From its sleek lines to its carefully crafted details, the VOOK E-trike is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

If the VOOK E-trike campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the VOOK E-trike electric trike project browse the promotional video below.

But style isn’t the only priority for VOOK. The trike is also designed for maximum comfort and functionality. Thanks to its comfortable seat and ergonomic design, riders can look forward to a smooth and enjoyable ride.

In conclusion, the VOOK E-trike is more than just a fast alternative to an electric scooter or bike. It’s a game-changer in the world of electric mobility, offering an unbeatable combination of range, performance, style, and comfort. So buckle up, adventurers, and get ready for the ride of your life with VOOK.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the electric trike, jump over to the official VOOK E-trike crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



