Morph eBike electric bike hits Kickstarter from $1,199

Morph eBike is a new performance fat tire electric bike equipped with a 750w brushless motor and capable of a 20 mile an hour top speed thanks to its 80 Nm torque. The intelligent 4-level pedal assist with 12 magnetic cadences and speed sensors make even the steepest hills a breeze. Enjoy a comfortable and effortless ride, no matter the terrain say it’s creators.

Equipped with Shimano 7-Speed gears with a thumb shifter, you can ride freebeat Morph eBike for hours on a single charge. Early bird specials are now available for the clever project from roughly $1199 or £943 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing the revolutionary Morph 2-in-l eBike, the perfect blend of indoor fitness and outdoor exploration. With cutting-edge features and unmatched performance, it’s designed to transform your riding experience. Cycle indoors to burn calories, and go outdoors to commute and explore. Choose from our selection of three colors to make a statement wherever you go.”

Electric mountain bike

“You can recharge the freebeat Morph 2-in-1 eBike by simply plugging it in. Additionally, as a unique feature, you can charge the eBike with your own effort. During indoor fitness classes, your efforts directly recycle energy, effectively powering the bike and eliminating unnecessary emissions. Make an impact without leaving a large carbon footprint by converting the calories burned during indoor classes into CO2-free miles for outdoor rides. With just 30 minutes of indoor riding, you’ll generate enough energy to cover 10 miles outside, giving you the freedom to ride sustainably and enjoy life’s adventures.”

Assuming that the Morph eBike funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Morph eBike electric bike project survey the promotional video below.

“The 2-in-1 Smart Motor Control Algorithm delivers a smooth ride indoors & turns calories into CO2-free milage during indoor cycling rides. Power through any terrain with our powerful 750W brushless motor* delivering up to 80Nm torque and a top speed of 20mph*. Quick acceleration and effortless uphill climbs up to 8 degrees make freebeat Morph the perfect choice for your next adventure.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the electric bike, jump over to the official Morph eBike crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



