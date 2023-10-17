Volvo teams up with Digital Charging Solutions for EV charging

Volvo has announced that it will offer its customers in Europe enhanced EV charging with a new partnership with Digital Charging Solutions and the new service will be rolled out to Volvo customers in Europe in November.

Owners of existing fully electric Volvo models such as the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, as well as customers of the forthcoming EX90 and EX30, will have the opportunity to access a significant network of more than 1,000 different charge point operators, encompassing more than 590,000 public chargers across 30 countries throughout Europe.

Cross-border travel remains one of the key features with this service. However, widening the scope of the accessible network means drivers of fully electric Volvos can go even farther thanks to a greater spread of publicly accessible chargers.

At Volvo Cars, we are committed to continually enhancing the public charging offer, ensuring that it caters for the evolving needs of both private and business customers. With this in mind, we are introducing a range of new features.

Plug & Charge functionality: the new Plug & Charge function will be compatible with our flagship fully electric SUV, the EX90. This feature promises a truly seamless experience when using public chargers, eliminating the need for complicated transactions and providing our customers with a hassle-free charging experience.

You can find out more details about this new partnership with Digital Charging Solutions and the new charging solutions for Volvo EV customers in Europe over at Volvo at the link below.

Source Volvo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals