Volvo EX30 Cross Country: The Rugged Electric SUV

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is transforming the electric SUV market by offering a vehicle that combines the best of both worlds: Volvo’s renowned safety and comfort features with the rugged capabilities needed for off-road adventures. This electric SUV is designed to cater to the needs of adventurers who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse themselves in the beauty of nature. With its raised ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and optional 18-inch all-terrain tires, the EX30 Cross Country is well-equipped to handle a variety of challenging terrains, from icy roads to muddy trails.

One of the standout features of the EX30 Cross Country is its fully electric powertrain, which provides an impressive range of up to 427 km on a single charge. This means that adventurers can explore remote destinations without having to worry about emissions or the need for frequent charging stops. The electric powertrain not only contributes to a more sustainable future but also ensures a quiet and smooth driving experience, allowing passengers to fully immerse themselves in the natural surroundings.

Pricing and Availability

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is currently available for order in select markets, with deliveries expected to commence in the spring. The pricing of the vehicle varies depending on the region and the specific configuration chosen by the customer. Volvo offers a range of optional accessories, such as roof baskets and mudflaps, which allow customers to tailor their EX30 Cross Country to their specific needs and preferences. For those who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level, Volvo also provides a dedicated “Cross Country Experience” package. This package includes a selection of discounted accessories that are specifically designed to enhance the vehicle’s exploration capabilities.

Smart Design Meets Functionality

The interior of the EX30 Cross Country has been carefully designed to maximize both comfort and functionality. Every inch of the cabin has been optimized to provide clever storage solutions, ensuring that passengers have ample space to store their gear and essentials. The large door compartments and the versatile central storage tunnel are just a few examples of thoughtful design elements that have been incorporated into the vehicle.

Rear passengers will appreciate the removable and washable storage box, which provides a convenient and hygienic way to store items during long journeys. The boot lid of the EX30 Cross Country also features a unique “Will it fit?” guide, which helps users pack their belongings efficiently and ensures that they can make the most of the available space.

In addition to its practical storage solutions, the EX30 Cross Country comes equipped with Google built-in, including Google Maps. This integration makes navigating to remote locations a seamless and stress-free experience. The Volvo EX30 app also allows users to precondition the car, ensuring that the interior is warm and comfortable even in freezing conditions.

Safety and Technology

As with all Volvo vehicles, safety is a top priority in the EX30 Cross Country. The SUV is equipped with advanced braking and steering support systems that help prevent collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. These systems work in conjunction with a driver monitoring sensor, which ensures that the driver remains alert and focused during long journeys.

The combination of these safety features not only protects the passengers of the EX30 Cross Country but also enhances the overall driving experience. Drivers can feel confident and secure behind the wheel, knowing that they are supported by some of the most advanced safety technologies available in the automotive industry.

Specifications

Powertrain: Fully electric with up to 427 km range

Fully electric with up to 427 km range Charging: 10-80% in as little as 26 minutes

10-80% in as little as 26 minutes Drive: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Ground Clearance: Raised for off-road capability

Raised for off-road capability Wheels: Optional 18-inch all-terrain tires

Optional 18-inch all-terrain tires Interior: Large door storage, versatile central tunnel, removable rear storage box

Large door storage, versatile central tunnel, removable rear storage box Technology: Google built-in, Google Maps, Volvo EX30 app

Google built-in, Google Maps, Volvo EX30 app Safety: Braking and steering support, driver monitoring sensor

Braking and steering support, driver monitoring sensor Design: Rugged exterior with Kebnekaise mountain range artwork

Summary

The EX30 Cross Country is just one example of Volvo’s commitment to providing electric vehicles that cater to a wide range of needs and preferences. From compact city cars to spacious family SUVs, Volvo offers a diverse lineup of electric vehicles that combine performance, safety, and style.

Whether you’re a city dweller looking for an efficient and eco-friendly commuter car or an outdoor enthusiast in search of a rugged and capable SUV, Volvo has a vehicle that will meet your needs. With its focus on sustainability and innovation, Volvo is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, providing customers with the tools they need to explore the world in comfort and style.



