Volvo and Northvolt to open Gothenburg R&D centre for EVs

Volvo has announced that it is building a new R&D facility in Gothenburg with Northvolt and the centre will focus on EVs.

The two companies will invest SEK 30 billion in the R&D facility to develop and manufacture batteries for electric vehicles.

The R&D centre, which will become operational in 2022, will create a few hundred jobs in Gothenburg and positions Volvo Cars as one of the few automotive brands to make battery cell development and production part of its end-to-end engineering capabilities.

Following the partnership announced by both companies earlier this year, Volvo Cars and Northvolt have now signed a binding agreement this week to create a joint venture for the development and sustainable production of batteries for the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.

The establishment of the new research and development (R&D) centre in Gothenburg will be followed by the construction of a new manufacturing plant in Europe. It will produce next generation state-of-the-art battery cells, specifically developed for use in next generation pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars. The exact location of the plant is expected to be confirmed in early 2022.

Source Volvo

