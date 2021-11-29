Volvo invests in imaging technology start-up Spectralics

Volvo has announced that it has invested in imaging technology start-up Spectralics, the company is working on new technology for cars’ windshields and heads-up displays.

This new technology could allow for heads-up displays with a wide field of view allowing for the whole windshield to be used as a heads-up display.

Volvo Cars has invested in the optical and imaging technology start-up Spectralics through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the company’s venture capital investment arm. The investment gives Volvo Cars access to promising technology at an early stage of development that could contribute to making cars safer and revolutionise in-car user experience.

Coming from a background in aerospace technology development, Israel-based Spectralics creates state-of-the-art imaging and optical infrastructure spanning materials, hardware and software, enabling a wide variety of advanced optical capabilities.

One of the company’s core solutions is the multi-layered thin combiner (MLTC) which is a new type of thin optics ‘film’ applicable to see-through surfaces of all shapes and sizes. Integrated into a car’s windshield or windows, the technology could be used to overlay imagery on the glass.

This new technology certainly sounds very interesting

Source Volvo

