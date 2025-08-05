Volkswagen’s ID.3 GTX ‘Fire & Ice’: A 90s Icon Reborn

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice is a limited-edition electric vehicle that pays homage to the iconic Golf Mk2 Fire and Ice from the 1990s. Developed in collaboration with luxury sports fashion brand BOGNER, this model seamlessly blends retro-inspired design elements with innovative electric performance technology. With a global production run limited to just 1,990 units, the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice is set to become a highly sought-after collector’s item among automotive enthusiasts and fans of the original Golf Mk2 Fire and Ice.

The exterior of the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice features a striking ultra-violet metallic paint finish, reminiscent of its 1990s predecessor. This eye-catching color is complemented by a unique geometric F+I pattern adorning the C-pillar, adding a touch of modern flair to the vehicle’s nostalgic design. The result is a visually stunning electric vehicle that effortlessly combines the best of past and present automotive styling.

Inside, the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice continues the retro-modern theme with quilted sports seats inspired by BOGNER’s FIRE+ICE collections. These premium seats feature distinctive stitching patterns and embroidered logos, further emphasizing the vehicle’s exclusive nature and attention to detail. The interior design creates a luxurious and sporty atmosphere, making every drive a truly immersive experience.

Impressive Performance and Cutting-Edge Technology

While the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice may draw inspiration from the past, its performance and technology are firmly rooted in the present. Powered by a potent 326 PS (240 kW) electric motor, this limited-edition vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 5.7 seconds, delivering an exhilarating driving experience. The ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice also features a top speed of 124 mph, allowing drivers to enjoy its impressive performance capabilities on the open road.

The vehicle’s 79 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a substantial WLTP range of 367 miles on a single charge, making it a practical choice for both daily commutes and longer journeys. Additionally, the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice supports DC fast charging at rates of up to 185 kW, allowing the battery to be recharged from 10% to 80% capacity in just 26 minutes. This rapid charging capability ensures that drivers can quickly get back on the road without lengthy interruptions.

To further enhance the driving experience, the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice features a GTX-specific chassis that includes adaptive chassis control and uprated stabilizers. These advanced components work together to provide a sporty and responsive driving feel, allowing drivers to fully enjoy the vehicle’s impressive performance potential. The combination of innovative electric technology and carefully tuned chassis elements makes the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice a true standout in the electric vehicle market.

Exclusive Availability and Pricing

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice will be available for order in the United Kingdom starting Thursday, 7 August 2025. With an on-the-road recommended retail price of £48,360 (including VAT), this limited-edition electric vehicle offers a unique blend of retro-inspired design, innovative performance, and exclusive features. Given the vehicle’s limited production run of just 1,990 units worldwide, interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their piece of automotive history.

Detailed Specifications

Exterior Paint: Ultra-violet metallic with geometric F+I pattern on the C-pillar

Ultra-violet metallic with geometric F+I pattern on the C-pillar Wheels: 20-inch Locarno alloy wheels with diamond-turned surface

20-inch Locarno alloy wheels with diamond-turned surface Interior Features: Quilted sports seats inspired by BOGNER FIRE+ICE collections, colored stitching, and embroidered logos

Quilted sports seats inspired by BOGNER FIRE+ICE collections, colored stitching, and embroidered logos Electric Motor: 326 PS (240 kW) with 545 Nm of torque

326 PS (240 kW) with 545 Nm of torque Performance Metrics: 0-62 mph acceleration in 5.7 seconds, top speed of 124 mph

0-62 mph acceleration in 5.7 seconds, top speed of 124 mph Battery Specifications: 79 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a WLTP range of 367 miles

79 kWh lithium-ion battery, providing a WLTP range of 367 miles Charging Capabilities: DC fast charging up to 185 kW (10%-80% charge in 26 minutes)

DC fast charging up to 185 kW (10%-80% charge in 26 minutes) Limited Production: Only 1,990 units available worldwide

Only 1,990 units available worldwide Pricing: £48,360 (on-the-road recommended retail price, including VAT)

Discover More from Volkswagen’s Electric Lineup

For automotive enthusiasts intrigued by the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice, Volkswagen offers a diverse range of electric vehicles and performance models to suit various needs and preferences. From the spacious and family-friendly ID.4 SUV to the sleek and sporty ID.5 GTX, Volkswagen’s growing electric lineup has something for everyone. Whether you’re drawn to retro-inspired designs or innovative technology, Volkswagen continues to innovate and excite in the rapidly evolving world of electric mobility.

As the automotive industry continues to shift towards sustainable transportation solutions, Volkswagen remains at the forefront of this transition. With models like the ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice, the company demonstrates its commitment to combining iconic design elements with advanced electric vehicle technology, creating unique and desirable offerings for discerning drivers. As more consumers embrace the benefits of electric mobility, Volkswagen is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for stylish, high-performance, and eco-friendly vehicles.

Source VW



