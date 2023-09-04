Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept unveiled at IAA Mobility

Volkswagen has given us a look at the next-generation GTI with a new concept car, the Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept, which was unveiled at IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany, could this be a replacement for the Golf GTI? The car is an electric vehicle and part of the Volkswagen ID. range.

Volkswagen will launch eleven new electric models by 2027. Presales of the ID.7, the first all-electric Volkswagen saloon with a spacious interior and ranges up to 700 kilometres, started just a few days ago. With the ID. GTI Concept show car at the IAA Mobility, Volkswagen is demonstrating for the first time how the GTI label will be transported into the age of electric mobility. The production version of the vehicle based on the modular electric drive (MEB) platform is scheduled to hit the roads in 2027. “The perfect combination of driving pleasure and everyday usability – that is what the three letters GTI have meant for decades,” says Schäfer. With the ID. GTI Concept, we are taking the GTI DNA into the electric age. It remains sporty, iconic, technologically progressive and accessible, but now with a new interpretation for tomorrow’s world: electric, fully connected and extremely emotive. Here, driving pleasure and sustainability are a perfect match. This means GTI has a future – for our brand and for the fans. A Volkswagen sports car for the electric age that is suitable for everyday driving: 100 per cent electric – 100 per cent emotion.”

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept over at Volkswagen at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car and also finding out more information on what VW has planned for their next production version of the GTI.

Source Volkswagen



