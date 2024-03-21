Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX with 335 Horsepower launched

Geeky Gadgets

Volkswagen is launching a more powerful version of its EV camper van, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX and the car come with up to 335 horsepower, it is also available with two battery sizes and with a choice of 5, 6, or 7 seats.

As well as the increased power, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX  features a sportier-looking exterior, including a GTX bumper, black air intake, and updated wheels in a choice of 20 or 21 inches.

The new ID. Buzz GTX features dual electric motors enabling all-wheel drive, with its speed capped at 160 km/h. It offers two battery sizes, capable of fast charging from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes at DC stations up to 185 kW or 200 kW max.

Volkswagen has tailored the ID. Buzz’s interior to a sporty aesthetic with dark tones, exclusively adding a black headliner to both GTX versions. The seats, showcasing a GTX-specific design, feature electric adjustments, and memory in the front, clothed in black ArtVelours Eco with a diamond pattern, accented by red seams and piping. The multifunction steering wheel is distinguished by red cross-stitching, a red center trim application, and chrome-integrated GTX lettering.

You can find out full information about the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX model over at Volkswagen at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this new sportier and more powerful model will cost in the UK.

