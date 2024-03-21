Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX with 335 Horsepower launched

Volkswagen is launching a more powerful version of its EV camper van, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX and the car come with up to 335 horsepower, it is also available with two battery sizes and with a choice of 5, 6, or 7 seats.
As well as the increased power, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX features a sportier-looking exterior, including a GTX bumper, black air intake, and updated wheels in a choice of 20 or 21 inches.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.