Volkswagen ID 6 unveiled at Shangai Motor Show

Volkswagen has unveiled their new ID 6 at the Auto Shanghai motor show, there will be two versions of this new electric vehicle launching.

The Volkswagen ID 6 is launching in China and the two models ate the ID.6 CROZZ and the ID.6 X, the two models are pictured above.

“With the new ID.6, we are laying the foundations for at least 50 percent of our cars sold in China being electric by 2030,” said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand. “We are maintaining momentum and gradually increasing our range of MEB cars: By 2023, Volkswagen will have a total of eight ID. models in China, making MEB nationwide there. The economies of scale that we have achieved allow us to offer the latest technology at an affordable price – and thus further expand our electric offensive.”

and the ID.4, the third member of the fully electric family is also based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). The ID.6 makes full use of the strengths of MEB: It enables consistently high quality worldwide, with equally high standards – and also leaves room to develop individual models specifically for certain markets or regions of the world. The ID.6 is tailored specifically to the needs and wishes of Chinese customers in terms of space, functionality, design and, in particular, user experience.

You can find out more dteails about the new Volkswagen ID 6 cars over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source VW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals