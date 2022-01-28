Volkswagen ID.5 starts at £50,500 on the road

Volkswagen has revealed the pricing for its latest electric vehicle in the UK, the Volkswagen ID.5, prices for the car will start at £50,500 on the road.

The Volkswagen ID.5 was made official back in November of last year and it will be available in a range of trim levels.

The ID.5 is available with only the largest battery pack from the Volkswagen line-up – a 77 kWh (net) unit, providing a range of up to 313 miles. With a maximum recharging capacity of 135 kW, the ID.5 has a charge time of as little as 29 minutes to 80% at a rapid charger, or at a rate of six minutes to recharge 62 miles. The new model is available with three power options – 174 PS Pro, 204 PS Pro Performance, and 299 PS GTX.

Every ID.5 variant is equipped with luxuries such as a panoramic sunroof; ID.Light LED matrix headlights; 3D-LED tail lights; the latest iteration of the Travel Assist semi-autonomous assistance system; an electric tailgate; 3-zone climate control; Volkswagen’s Augmented Reality Head-Up Display; and 12-way electrically adjustable ArtVelour microfleece seats with massage function. With an equipment list that would not appear out of place on a high-end luxury car, the ID.5 offers substance in addition to style, as well as typical Volkswagen quality and usability.

