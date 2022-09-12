Volkswagen ID.5 GTX „Xcite“ show car unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled a one-off version of their ID.5, the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX, the car was created by the company’s apprentices at three locations in Saxony, at Zwickau, Dresden and Chemnitz.

14 apprentices have been working for over 12 months on creating this new Volkswagen ID.5 GTX „Xcite“ show car.

Robert Janssen, Chair of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH with responsibility for Technology and Logistics: “A real Saxon all-electric car: with the ID.5 GTX ‘Xcite‘, young people have shown what they can do with technical knowledge and a passion for cars. Like its predecessors, this show car is a symbol of the high-quality training and the high level of expertise at Volkswagen Sachsen.“

Jens Rothe, Chairman of the General Works Council at Volkswagen Sachsen: “The ID.5 ‘Xcite‘ is a real eyecatcher. The entire team deserves a word of praise. The project gives an impressive demonstration of the young specialists’ skills. At Volkswagen in Saxony, we currently have 573 apprentices and young people on dual courses of study. For us, high-quality training is not only necessary but also part of our social responsibility.”

Duncan Loibl, 19 years old, electronics technician for automation electronics: “For me, this project was really something quite special: working together as a team to achieve a goal, combining a number of different disciplines and working under real-life conditions such as budgeting, planning and implementation. As a result of Covid and temporary delivery bottlenecks, we had to overcome a number of obstacles as a team. We are all the more proud of our car and the knowledge we have gained. I am grateful for this experience and for the opportunity to take part in the ID.5 GTX ‘Xcite’

project.“

Source VW

