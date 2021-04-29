Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 launched for £39,980

VW are celebrating 45 years of the Golf GTI with a special edition model, the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is now available to order in the UK and the car will set you back £39,980 on the road.

The recipe is simple, but effective – Volkswagen takes the Golf GTI Clubsport, with its 5.6-second sprint to 62 mph, 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque, removes the speed limiter to facilitate a top speed of 166 mph (where permitted), and adds an Akrapovič titanium sports exhaust system to augment the car’s engine note, save weight and improve exhaust flow. The already sporty aesthetic of the GTI Clubsport is given additional assertiveness with a set of dynamic 19-inch ‘Scottsdale’ alloy wheels, which feature a high-gloss black finish and a Tornado Red pinstripe around the rim. The car’s special status is further marked out by ‘45’ lettering on the side sill panels, and a metallic black finish to the door mirror covers and upper part of the spoiler.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source VW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals