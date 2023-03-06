Volkswagen California Surf unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled a new version of their Transporter, the Volkswagen California Surf, and the van is based on the T6.1 Transporter van.

The new Volkswagen California Surf will start at £68,234 and it will sit between the Beach Tour and Beach Ocean models.

Powered by a 2.0 TDI 150PS seven-speed engine with direct-shift gearbox (DSG) and featuring 16-inch Clayton alloy wheels, the California Surf is fitted with the latest technology and connectivity systems. These include 3-zone climatronic climate control and an 8-inch ‘Ready to Discover’ infotainment system, with 8 loudspeakers, bluetooth® hands free and wireless App-Connect.

Driver and safety assistance systems, including Cruise Control with speed limiter, are part of the standard offering across the line-up, with Adaptive Cruise Control available as an optional extra. Thanks to Trailer Assist technology, front and rear parking sensors on the new trim notify the driver of nearby objects, even when the vehicle is towing a trailer.

With a standard mini-kitchen, camping table and pop-up canvas roof, the Beach Camper is a compact all-rounder, perfect for camping beginners. The California Beach Tour is designed for everyday users, with the option of up to seven seats and versatility that makes it suitable for spontaneous excursions. In the Ocean trim, included as standard are a digital cockpit and a fully functional kitchen, with gas hob, sink and fridge. Atmospheric background lighting and an electro-hydraulic elevating roof makes every journey a dream holiday.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen California Surf over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source Volkswagen





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals