Volkswagen and BP team up for EV charging in Europe

Volkswagen and BP have announced that they are starting to roll out fast public EV chargers in Europe, the plan is to roll out 4,000 charge points in the UK and Germany over the next two years.

They also plan to launch more EV chargers in Europe and this could lead to up to 8,000 new charge points in Europe by 2024.

Volkswagen’s innovative Flexpole 150kW charging units, each of which feature two charge points, have an integrated battery storage system, overcoming one of the biggest obstacles to the rapid roll-out of fast charging infrastructure in Europe today – the need for high-powered grid connections. The Flexpole units can be directly connected to a low voltage gridwhich removes the requirement for a dedicated substation and costly construction work, significantly reducing installation times while still providing fast charging speeds of up to 150kW

, enough to deliver up to 160km of driving in as little as 10 minutes, depending on the model of electric vehicle.

The first phase of the roll-out will see up to an additional 4,000 charge points at bp’s Aral retail sites in Germany and bp retail sites in the UK over the next 24 months. By end 2024, up to 8,000 charge points could be available across Germany, the UK and other European countries. bp is rapidly expanding its EV charging network, including at its extensive and conveniently located network of retail sites. EV drivers will be able to charge in safe, well-lit stations with access to additional services such as food and drink for their journeys, as well as toilets.

You can find out more details about the new partnership between Volkswagen and BP for EV chargers at the link below.

Source VW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals