Vodafone offering its customers 30 days free data over Christmas

Vodafone has announced that it is offering some of its customers 30 days of free data over the Christmas period.

The offer is being made available from today and you will need to sign up to it through the company’s mobile app.

This December, Vodafone is giving customers the chance to enjoy 30 days’ free unlimited mobile data so that they can keep connecting with friends and family this Christmas.

The offer is available from 1 December and it’s quick and easy to apply – all customers need to do is redeem the offer via VeryMe on the MyVodafone app. There are 200,000 30-day unlimited data passes available to Pay Monthly customers not already on an unlimited plan. The last date to apply is 21 December.

You can find out more details about this new offer for Vodafone customers over at their website at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals