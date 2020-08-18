Vodafone offering customers a second broadband line for work from home

Many people are still working from home during the continuing COV-19 outbreak and now Vodafone is offering its customers the option to have a second broadband line.

The idea is that you can have a second Vodafone Superfast broadband line in your home for work and prices start at £21 per month.

Following announcements from leading UK organisations working from home will become the norm for many employees, Vodafone has launched ‘Work and Play’. The new service gives anyone (you don’t have to be an existing Vodafone customer) the opportunity to purchase a second broadband line dedicated entirely to home working. This frees up people’s existing broadband to serve everything else our busy lives demand, making family bandwidth battles a thing of the past.

Vodafone ‘Work and Play’ provides the reassurance that the rest of the household can stream and game as much as they like without impacting video conference calls or that time-critical work download. Customers purchasing a second line receive Vodafone’s most reliable WiFi Hub and all the smart features of our Vodafone Broadband App to manage their connection.

You can find out more details about Vodafone’s second broadband line option over at their website at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals