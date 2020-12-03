Vodafone and Disney launch Neo kids smartwatch

Vodafone and Disney are launching a new Neo kids smartwatch and the device will go on sale in early 2021.

The new Vodafone and Disney Neo smartwatch will retail for £99 and then there wukk be a £7 a month subscription for the device.

Vodafone and Disney have combined their respective capabilities in technology and entertainment to produce a device combining function, style and fun. The result is Neo, the smart kids watch that will ensure parents and guardians stay connected with their children, engaging them through calls, chats, familiar characters and emojis, whilst giving kids a sense of independence as they take their first step into the digital world.

Neo is full of Vodafone technology features to empower children to discover, play and grow. A built-in forward-facing camera lets kids capture their daily adventures, while the activity tracker logs activity and sets a goal to encourage them to get on their feet. Most importantly, parents can stay connected with their children even when apart with calls, chat and video messages[2]. The Vodafone Smart App enables parents and guardians to be in full control of a child’s digital experience with Neo, giving them approval of a circle of trusted contacts, managing screen time through ‘Quiet Mode’ and viewing the device’s location. The calendar and weather features encourage children to interact with the world around them, and parents can even set events and reminders. Neo is the perfect first step for parents and children to stay connected in a fun and safe environment without access to the internet or social media.

