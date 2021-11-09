Vivo Y76s smartphone leaked

Some images and specifications on a new Vivo smartphone have been leaked, the Vivo Y76s and the handset is headed to China Telecom.

The handset has yet to be made official although it has been listed on the China Telecom website and the device will come with a 6.53-inch display which will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The new Vivo Y76s smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, it will come with a choice of two storage options 128GB and 256GB.

If you need some additional storage then the handset will be equipped with a microSD card slot and it will feature a 4500 mAh battery and will come with fast charging.

The Vivo Y76s smartphone will come with a range of cameras, this will include a 50-megapixel camera on the back for photos and videos, this is paired with a 2-megapixel camera. As yet there are no details on how many megapixels the front-facing camera will feature.

The handset will be available in a choice of colors which will include tarry Night Black, Galaxy Blue, and Star Diamond White. The 128GB of storage model will retail for 1,99 yuan which is about $312 and the 256GB model will retail for 2,199 which is about $344.

Source Playfuldroid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals