Vivo Y75 4G smartphone launched

Vivo launched their Vivo Y75 5G smartphone in January and now they are launching a 4G version of the handset.

This device comes with different specifications, the handset features a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage. There is also a virtual RAM feature that will let you add another 4GB.

If you need some extra storage, the Vivo Y75 comes with a microSD card slot and it features a 4050 mAh battery and 44W fast charging.

The handset has a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 44-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Vivo Y75 smartphone comes with Android 12 and Funtouch OS 12, it comes in a choice of two colors Dancing Waves and Moonlight Shadow and it will retail for INR 20,999 which is about $269.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals