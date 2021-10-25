Vivo Y71t smartphone gets official

Vivo has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo Y71t and the device is equipped with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

The new Vivo smartphone comes with a 4000 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging which will apparently give you a 70 percent charge in just 33 minutes.

The Vivo Y71t comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and a dual camera setup on the back. The front camera comes with 16 megapixels and this is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel camera for photos and videos and this is accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset will come in a choice of colors which will include Blue and Aurora and pricing for the device will start at CNY 1,800 for the 128GB model which is about $280, the 256GB model will set you back CNY 2,000 which is about $310. As yet there are no details on whether it will be available outside of China.

Source GSM Arena

