Vivo Y55s 5G smartphone gets official

Last month we saw some leaked photos of the new Vivo Y55s 5G smartphone and now the handset is official, it is launching in China with China Telecom.

The new Vivo Y55s 5G comes with a 6.58” LCD with Full HD+ resolution and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor.

The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and it also features 128GB of built-in storage, the handset does not feature a microSD card slot.

The new Y55s 5G smartphones come with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera for Selfies on the front and two rear cameras.

The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the back, there is a 50-megapixel f1/.8 camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary camera.

The new Vivo Y55s 5G smartphone is equipped with OriginOS 1.0 and Android 11 and it also features a 6,0000 mAh battery. and it comes with 18W fast charging.

The handset will be available in a range of colors in China which include Blue, Pink, and Black and it will retail for CNY 1,699 which is about $265 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether it will be made available in other countries.

Source GSM Arena

