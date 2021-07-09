Vivo Y53s 4G smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y53s 4G and the device comes with a 6.58 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The company previously launch a 5G version of the device, although it had slightly different specifications.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage.

The Vivo Y53s 4G also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it features a 5000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

The handset comes with Android 11 and FunTouch OS 11.1 and it has a range of cameras. On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a triple camera setup that includes one 64 megapixel camera, one 2 megapixel depth camera and one 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new Vivo Y53s 4G smartphone will come in a choice of two different colors Black Green and Blue Purple and pricing for the device will start at around $305, it is launching in Vietnam. As yet there are no details on whether the device will be available in other countries.

Source GSM Arena

