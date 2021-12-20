Vivo Y32 smartphone gets official

Vivo has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Vivo Y32 smartphone, this handset gets a range of upgrades over the Y31.

The new Vivo Y32 smartphone comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The device also features a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card and it comes with a virtual RAM feature that lets you increase the RAM via 4GB.

The new Y32 smartphone comes with a 5,0000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging and it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The handset comes with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the back, these include an 8-megapixel camera on the front for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The rear cameras include a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, the device will be available in a choice of two colors.

The new Vivo Y32 smartphone will retail for CNY 1,399 in China, this is about $220 at the current exchange rate. There are no details on whether it will be available in other countries at a later date.

Source GSM Arena

