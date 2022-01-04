Vivo Y21T smartphone launched in India

Vivo is launching a new smartphone in India, the Vivo Y21T and the handset comes with a 6.58 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with slightly different specifications than the device that launched recently.

The Vivo Y21T smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the handset.

The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The Vivo Y21T smartphone also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 18W fast charging, it comes with Android 11 and Funtouch OS 12.

The device will be available in a choice of colors which will include Midnight Blue and Pearl White, the handset will retail for INR 16,490 which is about $220 at the current exchange rate.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals