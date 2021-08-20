Vivo Y21 smartphone launched in India

Vivo has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India, the Vivo Y21 and the handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display.

The display on the device comes with a HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options, 64GB and 128GB, there is also a microSD card slot in case you need some extra storage.

The handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it has 18W fast charging, it also comes with Android 11 and FuntouchOS 11.1.

The device has a range of cameras that include an 8 megapixel camera on the front which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new Vivo Y21 also come with a fingerprint scanner which is on the side of the handset and it features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The handset is launching in India for INR 14,490, this is about $208 at the current exchange rate and it will be available in a choice of two colors, Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue.

Source GSM Arena

