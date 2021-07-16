Vivo S10 and S10 Pro smartphones get official

Vivo has launched two new Android smartphones, the Vivo S10 and S10 Pro and the handsets come with similar specifications.

Both the Vivo S10 and S10 Pro are equipped with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate an they also come with a Dimensity 1100 processor and a 4000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

There is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built in storage, the main differences between the two handsets is the cameras.

The Vivo S10 comes with a 44 megapixel front facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

On the S10 Pro there is a 108 megapixel main camera which is paired with an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset there is a 44 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies.

The new Vivo S10 and S10 Pro come with Android 11 and OriginOS and they will be available in a choice of three colors, white, lime green and black. Pricing for the handsets starts at CNY 2,799 which is about $433 at the curren exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

