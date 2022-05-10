Vivo Y15c smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched a new smartphone, the Vivo Y15c and the handset comes with a 6.51 inch IPS LCD display that has a 60Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution.

The handset features an octa-core Helio P35 mobile processor from MediaTek and it comes with 3GB of RAM and also 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage, the handset features a microSD card slot for expansion, it also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The new Vivo Y15c smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and features 10W charging. The device comes with Android 12 and FuntouchOS 12.

Other specifications on the handset include a dual-camera setup on the back of the device and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera for making video calls and for taking Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel super macro camera.

The new Vivo Y15c smartphone comes with a choice of two different colors, Wave Green and Mystic Blue, as yet there are no details on when the handset will launch or how much it will cost. As soon as we gets some details about pricing and availability we will let you know.

Source Playfuldroid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals