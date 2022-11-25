Vivo X90 and X90 Pro promo video

The new Vivo X90 and X90 Pro smartphones were launched earlier this week and now Vivo has released a promo video for the handsets.

The video below from Vivo gives us a look at the design of the new Vivo smartphones, they look like interesting devices.

As a reminder, the handsets come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile processor and the X90 comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro both feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display which features a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution.

The handset also comes with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset comes with a 4,810 mAH battery and 120W fast charging.

The Vivo X90 Pro features either 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset features a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor, plus a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel portrait camera. The handset also features a 4870 mAh battery and 120W wired charging, it also comes with 50W wireless charging.

Source GSM Arena





