Vivo X70 Pro+ Android smartphone leaked

It looks like Vivo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the Vivo X70 Pro+ as the handset and some of its specifications have been leaked.

The new Vivo X70 Pro+ will apparently be made official next month and the device is the successor to the X60 Pro+.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.78 inch AMOLED display, the exact resolution is not know as yet, although we are expecting it to be at least FHD+.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It will also come with a 4500 mAh battery that will have 55W fast charging and may come with 50W wireless charging.

The new Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphone will come with a range of cameras, on the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for snapping Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel telephoto camera and an 8 negapixel periscope camera.

Vivo will be focusing on photography with their new X0 series of smartphones and the handsets will apparently be made official at a press event on the 9th of September. As soon as we get some more information on the device we will let you know.

Source Playfuldroid

