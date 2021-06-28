Vivo X60t Pro+ Android smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo X60t Pro+ and the handset comes with a 6.56 inch Super AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. This is a new version of the X60 Pro that launched earlier in the year.

There will be a choice of two different storage options for the handset which will be 128GB or 256GB, the device does not feature expandable storage.

The Vivo X60t Pro+ comes with a 4200 mAh battery and 55W fast charging, plus it has a range of cameras that include a 50 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12 megapixel telephoto and an 8 megapixel periscope telephoto.

On the front of the new Vivo X60t Pro+ smartphone there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The device will retail for CNY 4,500 which is about $700 at the current exchange rate, it will be available in a choice of colors which include Emperor Blue and Orange. The device is launching in China, there are no details on whether it will be made available in any other countries as yet.

Source Gizmochina

