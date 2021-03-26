Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus get unboxed (Video)

We just heard about the new Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus smartphones and now we get to have a look at the two handsets.

The video below gives us a look at the Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus side by side, the handsets come with slightly different specifications.

Both handsets comes with a 6.56 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, the X60 Pro has a Snapdragon 870 and the Pro Plus a Snapdragon 888.

They also come with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4200 mAh battery, the two devices also feature a 32 megapixel selfie camera.

On the back the cameras are different, the X60 Pro Plus has a 50 megapixel main camera, 48 megapixel ultrawide camera, 32 megapixel portrait camera and 8 megapixel periscope camera. The X60 pro comes with a 48 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel wide angle camera and a 13 megapixel telephoto camera.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

