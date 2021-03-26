Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus get unboxed (Video)

By

Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus

We just heard about the new Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus smartphones and now we get to have a look at the two handsets.

The video below gives us a look at the Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus side by side, the handsets come with slightly different specifications.

Both handsets comes with a 6.56 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, the X60 Pro has a Snapdragon 870 and the Pro Plus a Snapdragon 888.

They also come with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4200 mAh battery, the two devices also feature a 32 megapixel selfie camera.

On the back the cameras are different, the X60 Pro Plus has a 50 megapixel main camera, 48 megapixel ultrawide camera, 32 megapixel portrait camera and 8 megapixel periscope camera.  The X60 pro comes with a 48 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel wide angle camera and a 13 megapixel telephoto camera.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets