Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus smartphones unveiled

Vivo has launched some new smartphones, the Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus, these are updated versions of the handsets with slightly different specs to the ones launched in China previous.

The Vivo X60 Pro and Pro Plus both comes with a 6.56 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh range.

The X60 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 870 and the X60 Pro Plus a Snapdragon 888, both handsets have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Vivo X60 Pro comes with a 4200 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, the Pro Plus also has a 4200 mAh battery although it features 55w fast charging.

The X60 Pro comes with a 48 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel wide angle camera and a 13 megapixel telephoto camera. The Pro Plus comes with a 50 megapixel main camera, 48 megapixel ultrawide camera, 32 megapixel portrait camera and 8 megapixel periscope camera. On the front of both devices there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The X60 Pro will retail for the equivalent of $688 and the Pro Plus the equivalent of $963 and it will come in two colors Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black.

Source XDA

