Vivo X60s 5G specifications revealed

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Vivo, the Vivo X60s 5G, the handset recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks.

The benchmarks have revealed that the new Vivo X60s 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The handset will also come with 8GB of RAM, no details on the storage as yet although it is expected to have a number of storage options.

The new X60s 5G will also come with 33W fast charging and the device will come with Android 10, as yet there is no information on what display it will come with an what resolution and also no information on the cameras.

As soon as we get some more information about the new Vivo X60s 5G including some photos of the handset and a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

