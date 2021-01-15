Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone launching January 21st

Vivo have announced that they will be launching a new smartphone on the 21st of January, the Vivo X60 Pro+.

The new Vivo X60 Pro+ will be unveiled at 7.30pm local time in China on the 31st of January, the handset will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship processor.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is rumored to feature 12GB of RAM and it will come with Android 11, the device will also come with 55W fast charging.

Those are the only specifications we now about the handset so far, we will have more information when it launches on the 21sr of January.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals