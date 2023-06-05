Vivo V29 Lite smartphone gets official

Vivo has added another new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Vivo V29 Lite. The handset comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and it also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, this device does not come with a microSD card slot.

The Vivo V29 Lite comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging, the handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS and there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera, and also a 2-megapixel depth camera,on the front of the device there is a 16-megapixel camera that has been designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The handset will also come with Android 13 and Funtouch 13 OS, the device will be available in a choice of two colors, Black and Gold and it will retail for CZK 8499 which is about $386 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether it will be available in the USA and more countries.

Source GSM Arena



