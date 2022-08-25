Vivo V25 Pro smartphone launched in India

The new Vivo V25 Pro smartphone was made official recently and now the handset is launching in India, the device will be available through Flipkart.

The device has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2376 x 1o80 pixels.

The Vivo V25 Pro smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor and there are two RAM and storage options.

The first option comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the second comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This device does not feature a microSD card slot.

The new Vivo smartphones come with a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back of the device and one on the front. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for video calls and taking selfies.

On the back of the device, there is a 16-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device will be available in two colors, Pure Black and Sailing Blue.

The handset will retail for INR 35,999 which is about $451 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model, the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model will retail for INR 39,999 about $501.

Source GSM Arena

