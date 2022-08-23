Geeky Gadgets

Vivo Y22s smartphone unveiled

Vivo Y22s

Yesterday we had the new Vivo Y02S smartphone and now Vivo has launched another new device, the Vivo Y22s the handset comes with a 6.55-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution.

The Vivo Y22s smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot and it features a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Y22s smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two rear cameras. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and there is also a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

The Vivo Y22s  will come in a choice of two colors Summer Cyan and Starlit Blue, and the device will retail for VND 5,990,000 which is about $255. The handset is launching in Vietnam, as yet there are no details on when it will go on sale in any other country.

Source GSM Arena

Android News

