Vivo Y22s smartphone unveiled

Yesterday we had the new Vivo Y02S smartphone and now Vivo has launched another new device, the Vivo Y22s the handset comes with a 6.55-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution.

The Vivo Y22s smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot and it features a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Y22s smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two rear cameras. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and there is also a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

The Vivo Y22s will come in a choice of two colors Summer Cyan and Starlit Blue, and the device will retail for VND 5,990,000 which is about $255. The handset is launching in Vietnam, as yet there are no details on when it will go on sale in any other country.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals