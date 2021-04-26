Vivo V21 5G smartphone design revealed

The Vivo V21 5G smartphone will be made official tomorrow and now we have some details on the handsets design ahead of launch.

As well as some details on the handsets design, Vivo has also revealed some of the specifications, the handset will come with a 64 megapixel main camera on the back.

On the front of the handset there will be a 44 megapixel camera for Selfies and the handset will come with 8GB of RAM plus an extended RAM feature which will use 3GB of internal storage as RAM to a total of 11GB.

We will have full specifications on the new Vivo V21 5G smartphone when it is made official tomorrow.

