Vivo V21 5G now available in the UK

The Vivo V21 5G smartphone is now available in the UK for £399. The handset was made official a while back in April and it comes with A MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.It has been available in a number of different countries and now it is launching in the UK.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot for extra storage, the handset comes with Android 11 and FunTouch 11.1.

The new Vivo V21 5G smartphone comes with a 4000 mAh battery and the device features 33W fast charging, it also comes with a range of high end cameras, some pretty decent cameras considering the budget friendly price ofn £399.

On the front of the handset there is a 44 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup. The three rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

You can find out more details about the new Vivo V21 smartphone over at Vivo’s website at the the link below, the handset is now available to buy in a choice of colors including Dusk Blue and Sunset Dazzle.

Source Vivo, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals