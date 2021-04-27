Vivo V21 smartphones get official

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the ViVo V21 and there are three models in the range, the V21, the V21 5G and the V21e.

The V21 and V21 5G share the same specifications apart from the network, the V21e comes with a different processor and some other changes.

The new Vivo V21 is equipped with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate.

The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of included storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

On the front of the device there is a 44 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

