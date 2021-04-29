Vivo V21 5G launches in India may 6th

The new Vivo V21 5G smartphone launched recently and now the handset is headed to India, it will go on sale on the 6th of May.

The handset will be available in India doe INR 29,990 which is about $405 at the current exchange rate and it comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The Vivo V21 5G is powered by a Dimensity 800U mobile processor and it comes nwith 8GB of RAM and 128GB as standard, there is also another option with 256GB of storage.

The handset features 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset there is a 44 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

