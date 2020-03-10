Vivo V19 smartphone launched in Indonesia

Vivo has launched a new Android smartphone in Indonesia, the Vivo V19, the handset is basically a rebranded version of the Vivo V17 that launched last year.

The device comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display which has a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor.

The handset also comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of either 128GB or 256GB of built in storage, plus is has a range of high end cameras.

On the front there is s 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 48 megapixel, an 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras. The handset also comes with Funtouch OS 10 which is based on Android 10.

The Vivo V19 will retail for about $300 for the 128GB model and about $350 for the 256GB model, it will go on sale on the 26th of March.

Source GSM Arena

