Vivo V17 is now available in India

The Vivo V17  was made official recently and now the handset has gone on sale in India and it is available for INR 22,990, this is around $325 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display which has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080n pixels.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 675 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the rear of the handset there is four cameras, a 48 megapixel, an 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras, on the front there is a 32 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies. The handset also comes with Android Pie and it has a 4500 mAh battery.

Source GSM Arena

