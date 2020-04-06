Vivo V19 smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched a new smartphone, the Vivo V19, this is a different device to the one that was launched in Indonesia with the same name recently.

The Vivo V19 comes with a 6.44 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 mobile processor.

The new Vivo smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and a range of storage up to 256GB, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 33W fast charging and it comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there are two Selfie cameras, one is a 32 megapixel camera, the other an 8 megapixel camera. On the back of the device there is a quad camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The new Vivo V19 will come with FuntouchOS 10 which is based on Android 10 and it comes in a choice of two colors Gleam Black and Sleek Silver, as yet there are no details on pricing.

