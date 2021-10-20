Vivo T1 and T1X smartphones unveiled

Earlier this week we saw a new smartphone from Vivo and now they have launched two more, the Vivo T1 and T1X handsets.

The Vivo T1 comes with a 6.67 inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor.

The handset comes with a either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of built in storage, there is also a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

On the front there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls and it features a 5000 mAh battery and 44W fast charging.

The T1X is designed to be the more affordable of the two handsets, it comes with a 6.58 inch LCD display and it is powered by a Dimensity 900 processor.

This device will be available with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage, this handset also comes with a 64 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front there is an 8 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies.

The new Vivo T1X retails for 1,599 CNY which is about $250 and the Vivo T1 retails for CNY 2,199 which is about $345.

Source GSM Arena

