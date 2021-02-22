Vivo S9 smartphone launching on March 3rd

Vivo is getting ready to launch a new smartphone, the Vivo S9, the handset is apparently the replacement for the Vivo S7.

The new Vivo S9 will come with a range of upgrades over the Vivo S9, this will apparently include a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, it is expected to features a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will apparently be powered by a Dimensity 1100 processor and it is expected to come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The new Vivo S9 is rumored to come with a 4000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging anf it will apparently feature three rear cameras, including 44 megapixel Samsung GH1 as the main camera.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Vivo S9 smartphone, including a full list of specifications and some photos of the handsets, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

