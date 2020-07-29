Vivo S7 render shows handsets design

The new Vivo S7 smartphone will be made official next week and now we get to have a look at the handsets design in a new render.
The photo above shows the design of the handset, we already know many of the specifications which will include a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor
The handset will also come with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, plus it will feature a range of cameras.
On the back of the handset there will be three cameras, one 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 13 megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the handset there will be dual cameras including a 48 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel secondary camera.
The new Vivo Z7 will be made official on Monday the 3rd of August we will have more details about the handset then.
Source GSM Arena